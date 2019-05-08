Mentor iguana used as weapon in protective custody, man who used reptile as whip remains behind bars

MENTOR, OH (WOIO) - Copper, the iguana that made headlines all around the world last month when she was used as a weapon at a Painesville Perkin’s, is now recovering after surgery.
“I think the fact that this animal was used in an altercation and thrown at somebody, I mean, it’s just a really horrific existence for this animal to have to be in," said Lee Nesler, executive director of the Lake Humane Society.
Last month, surveillance video showed Arnold Teeter walking into a Painesville Perkins restaurant with the iguana perched on his shoulder, and then walking out after swinging her at someone’s head.
Police said he missed and Copper landed on the floor with a broken leg.
Teeter was arrested and is currently in jail on disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty charges.
Meanwhile, Copper is healing at the Lake Humane Society and is in protective custody.
“During animal cases the animal is actually evidence in the case and so that animal is considered being under protective custody when they’re in our care but we’re not, when we don’t specifically own the animal," said Nesler.
Lee says Copper is malnourished, has a metabolic bone disease and has a broken leg from the incident. She hasn’t had the best care in her young life.
“I think kind of living on the street and in a man’s sweatshirt isn’t necessarily the best place for an animal that needs a controlled environment and temperature consistency.”
But now Copper is getting good care, thanks in part to generous donations, and she’s expected to pull through, despite all she’s been through. Her caretakers are awaiting her X-rays to see when she’ll be able to get surgery.
“I think that just, it makes everybody really uncomfortable that this happened and so everyone is rallying around this animal and as the humane society, we’re the voice for that animal,” said Nesler.
Arnold Teeter remains in jail. A judge is waiting to find out the results of his mental health evaluation to determine whether he should stand trial.
This story is developing.
