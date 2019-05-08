Motorcyclist dies after slamming into horse-drawn buggy in Geauga County; child suffers life-threatening injuries

GEAUGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A motorcyclist died after slamming into a horse-drawn buggy early Tuesday evening in Parkman Township.
According to Ohio troopers, Daniel Miller, 26, of Middlefield, was headed southbound on State Route 528 when his buggy was struck from behind by Brandon Lee.
Lee, 26, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounce dead on scene.
Miller and his three passengers -- two of which were children -- were all injured. One of the children sustained life-threatening injuries and another rider suffered serious injuries.
Troopers have not yet determined whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
