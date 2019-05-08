Northeast Ohio Weather: Keeping it dry again today

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - This morning we have a set up with high pressure to our north.
This will continue to give us a general northeast to east wind today.
It will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky around northeast Ohio today. Expect it to be much cooler if you are downwind of the lake.
The favored areas there will be along the immediate lake shore and west of Cleveland. Everyone else will be 70 degrees or better.
A warm front just south of the Ohio River will start to lift north. This warm front will cross our area tonight.
Temperature will be quite a bit warmer tonight as we only fall to around 60 degrees.
There will be a few showers and storms along the front tomorrow morning.
We punch on the warm sector tomorrow. The wind picks up out of the south and temperatures surge close to 80 degrees area wide.
An approaching cold front will trigger widespread showers and storms tomorrow afternoon and Thursday night.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.