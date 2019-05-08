19 First Alert Weather Day: Heavy rain with thunder, gusty winds coming to Cleveland area Thursday

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Low pressure over the southern Plains will move northeast today, extending a warm front over the area late tonight. The low will reach the Great Lakes on Thursday, departing into Canada on Friday.
This will force another cold front across the region. High pressure will build into the Great Lakes region for Friday night and Saturday.
Low pressure will move into the Ohio Valley on Sunday, before high pressure moves back in early next week.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! We haven’t seen much in the way of sunshine today, have we?
The good news is that there is quite a bit of clear sky to our south and southwest.
That should be moving in through the latter half of the afternoon. That will allow us to warm up a few degrees.
If you’re making plans for tonight, plan for dry weather and partly cloudy skies. It will be a very nice night.
Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s initially, but then we’ll warm into the low 60s by dawn.
Tomorrow morning will be glorious. Expect widespread 60s and partly sunny skies. Perfect!
Warm & Stormy Thursday:
This has Spring has been so conditional, you know? If we’re treated to warm weather along the lakeshore, it must be accompanied by a chance of showers and storms.
We’ll surge well into the 70s tomorrow. A few spots (including Cleveland) may top out in the low 80s. It really is going to be very, very nice through midday.
Unfortunately, that warm-up will once again come with scattered showers and storms. Some storms may be strong and capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds.
The peak timing for storms will be after 1:00 PM. Scattered storms will linger through 10:00 PM. We could even see a few passing storms overnight.
Will any of these storms be severe?
Luckily for us, our severe chances are pretty low.
However, these storms will produce a few good downpours during the evening drive.
While they may not reach severe criteria (winds in excess of 58 mph and large hail), they will be rather inconvenient, given the timing.
Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook:
Cooler air will move in after Thursday’s storms.
Friday’s high: 60°
Saturday’s high: 58°
Sunday’s high: 61°
At this time, Saturday is looking dry. Shower chances return on Sunday, Mother’s Day.
