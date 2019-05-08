Safety of security guard in question after deadly Collinwood McDonald’s shooting

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A busy McDonald’s on the city’s East Side is located directly across from Collinwood High School.
By the time police arrived the shooting was over. So far they say that an altercation between a patron and a security guard broke out but had ended.
The patron left the restaurant, but returned a short time later with another man. There were threats and police say the two charged at the guard. Pepper spray didn’t work. The guard took out his weapon, and during further scuffling, the gun went off.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office identified the dead man as 32-year-old Andre Foster, who sources said was a frequent customer. He was dead on the scene from a single gunshot wound to the head.
In a story like this the person killed is typically referred to as the victim. We simply don’t know enough about the case to say that just yet. But we do know the security guard is keeping a low profile. On purpose. I talked to his sons today and the fear is retaliation.
The guard talked to police on the scene. Onlookers yelled his name in a friendly fashion. He was checked out by EMS, and taken by police to make a statement.
The second man who scuffled with him was also taken in. No charges have been filed yet.
