Sunny Side Up: Future of ridesharing in question as Lyft, Uber drivers strike

Sunny Side Up: Future of ridesharing in question as Lyft, Uber drivers strike
By Amber Cole | May 8, 2019 at 8:56 AM EDT - Updated May 8 at 9:58 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.

On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing a plan by Uber and Lyft drivers across the country to strike. The announcement comes just two days before Uber’s long-awaited IPO.

The drivers are demanding higher wages, job security and regulated fares.

[ Related: Uber, Lyft drivers strike days ahead of Uber’s much anticipated IPO ]

[ Related: Uber and Lyft drivers plan to strike in Northeast Ohio, citing low wages and lack of benefits ]

That brings us to the QOTD: Do you support the drivers’ decision to strike?

Sunny Side Up 5/8/2019

RIDESHARING STRIKE: Drivers for Lyft & Uber are set to strike Wednesday, just two days before Uber’s hotly anticipated IPO. They are demanding better pay, benefits and job security: https://bit.ly/2PURphz QOTD: Do you support the drivers' decision to strike?

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, May 8, 2019

“Sunny Side Up” airs on CBS and is streamed each weekday morning at 9 a.m. on the 19 News Facebook page, Cleveland 19.com, and on the Amazon Fire and Roku channels.

The show features discussions on trending topics, guests, and more.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.