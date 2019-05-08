Sunny Side Up: Future of ridesharing in question as Lyft, Uber drivers strike

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing a plan by Uber and Lyft drivers across the country to strike. The announcement comes just two days before Uber’s long-awaited IPO.
The drivers are demanding higher wages, job security and regulated fares.
That brings us to the QOTD: Do you support the drivers’ decision to strike?
