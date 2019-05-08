Ted Nugent and ‘Yodel Boy’ slated to perform at this summer’s Stark County Fair

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A rock 'n' roll musician and a viral sensation have been tapped to perform at this year’s Stark County Fair in Canton.
Ted Nugent is scheduled to take the stage a Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $8.50 and go on sale May 10.
In addition to Nugent, LOCASH and Mason Ramsey are scheduled to perform the following day on Thursday, Aug. 29. Ramsey, more familiarly known as “Yodel Boy,” became an internet sensation after he was caught on video yodeling inside a Illinois Walmart.
The 170th annual Stark County Fair runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 at the Canton fairgrounds and will feature all of the known fun and entertainment like tractor pulls, rides, and the demolition derby.
