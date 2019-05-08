Trinity High School teacher fired for allegedly giving students alcohol

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - A Trinity High School teacher has been fired for allegedly giving students alcohol.
School officials said the alleged incident happened in the school parking lot Friday, May 3 after a community event.
According to Trinity High School Principal Linda Bacho, school officials learned of the alleged incident on Saturday, May 4.
“Upon learning of the alleged incident, the Administration took action immediately, suspending the teacher in question pending the outcome of an internal investigation. After gathering additional information, the decision was made to terminate the teacher on Monday, May 6," said Bacho.
The students involved have also been punished.
“During the day on Tuesday, May 7, Trinity’s Administration met with the students involved and their parents. Based upon information gathered during those conversations, disciplinary action was taken against the students in accordance with the terms outlined in the Trinity High School Student Handbook,” said Bacho.
A police report was filed with Garfield Heights police, but no charges have been filed at this time.
The incident has also been reported to the Ohio Department of Education.
