Westlake bandit runs off with $300 worth of energy drinks after impromptu dance celebration

WESTLAKE, OH (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department is looking to identify a dancing bandit that stole four cases of energy drinks from a convenience store.
Police said the theft happened on the corner of Columbia and Center Ridge Roads at 5 p.m. on April 30.
According to the report, man “entered the employee cooler of the store, danced around in celebration, and gathered the cases before having difficulty opening the cooler door to leave.”
Police said he left the area in an older white Jeep Cherokee with nearly $300 worth of stolen merchandise.
Anyone that knows the suspect or has further information on this theft is urged the Westlake Police Department non-emergency line at 440-871-3311.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
