What is Workhorse Group? Ohio company may reopen shuttered Lordstown plant

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Announced by President Donald Trump, then confirmed by several politicians, the Ohio based Workhorse Group has entered into an agreement with General Motors to buy the now closed Lordstowns plant.
But who, and what is the Workhorse Group?
Developed in 1998 and based in Loveland, Ohio, a northern suburb of Cincinnati, Workhorse Group is very forward thinking with its line of electric vehicles, focused mainly on delivery trucks.
Workhorse does have a consumer, all electric truck it calls the W-15.
From there the trucks get bigger, into the delivery category.
A post on the Workhorse Group’s Facebook page indicates in 2016 it was awarded a prototype contract from the US Postal Service (USPS).
The USPS has made it public it would like to update its fleet and has looked at electric vehicles as an option.
Workhorse has been named a finalist for the $6.3 billion contract.
The company has also designed and tested drones as far back as 2016, that can deliver packages.
They have named the drone project HorseFly.
On the experimental side, Workhorse Group has ventured into a drone style aircraft that it calls SureFly.
According to a YouTube video, the first test flight was conducted in the Cincinnati area in 2018.
