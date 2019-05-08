Woman facing 21 counts for dog attacks on 4 people to appear in Akron court

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - A 58-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Akron Municipal Court on Wednesday afternoon for charges related to dog attacks on four separate people.
The pretrial hearing for Diane Yanke is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Investigators say Yanke’s dogs attacked four people outside of her East Archwood Avenue home on March 4.
Misdemeanor charges against Yanke include:
- 5 counts of having a vicious dog
- 3 counts of serious physical harm caused by a dog
- 3 counts of having an unsecured pit bull
- 3 counts of having an uninsured pit bull
- 3 counts of having an unconfined pit bull
- 3 counts of having an unvaccinated pit bull
- 1 count of operating a kennel
