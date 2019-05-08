$30,000 worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Huron County

(Source: Monroeville police)
By Julia Tullos | May 8, 2019 at 1:40 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 1:40 PM

HURON COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Monroeville police officers arrested a driver with $30,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

Officers said they pulled over the man around 2:26 a.m. Wednesday for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officers said they found six pounds of marijuana and a large quantity of hashish oil.

Officers said the street value of the drugs is estimated at $30,000.

According to police, they also seized $29,451 in cash, mostly in $100 bills.

The driver, a Michigan man, is under arrest for drug trafficking.

His name is not being released at this time.

