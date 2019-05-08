17-year-old accused of molesting 5-year-old in Eastlake found competent to stand trial

PAINESVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The 17-year-old boy accused of molesting a 5-year-old boy inside an Eastlake home is competent to stand trial, according to court records.
The teen will remain in juvenile detention until his next hearing in Lake County Juvenile Court on May 20.
After the alleged sexual assault, the 17-year-old was attacked by Ricky Adams, 20.
Adams posted a video on Facebook after the March 21 incident accusing him of the assault.
Adams was charged with felonious assault, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault.
Adams died on April 23.
Eastlake police said his cause of death remains under investigation, but officials said early signs point toward drug abuse.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.