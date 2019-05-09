Akron triple shooting sparks chaos in neighborhood; gunshot victim critical after crashing car into pole

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Chaos broke out in an Akron neighborhood Wednesday night when three people were shot near the intersection of Pardee and Sylvan Avenues.
Akron police converged on the scene, and found a 26-year-old man on the ground who reported that he was shot by a suspect in a passing SUV.
Down the street, officers found a crashed car that had been hit with gunfire.
The driver, a 37-year-old man, and the passenger, a 36-year-old man, were both shot.
The driver was rushed to the hospital, and is in critical condition. The passenger suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.,
A 26-year-old woman was also in the car, but she was unharmed.
Witnesses said the gunfire came from an unknown location during the second shooting, and weren’t able to describe the suspect or suspects.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
