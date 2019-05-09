Armored truck driver robbed at gunpoint outside of Cleveland Family Dollar

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland police and the FBI are investigating an armed robbery that took place Thursday morning on the city’s East side.
Officers responded to the area of East 143rd Street and Kinsman Road just after 10 a.m.
Police say the armored truck driver was robbed in the parking lot of the Family Dollar at that location.
There are not reports of any injuries as a result of the robbery.
Suspect description has not been provided at this time.
This is a developing story.
