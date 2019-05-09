$100,000 bond for man accused of crashing into an Uber and killing a Beachwood teacher and his girlfriend

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The driver accused of killing two people after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into an Uber, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.
Sanford Doss, 31, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and OVI.
Shaker Heights police said Doss ran a red light and struck the Uber on March 30 around 11 p.m. at South Woodland Avenue and Warrensville Center Road.
The Uber driver, David Caraballo, 46, was treated for minor injuries.
Caraballo’s passengers, Arthur Gugick, a Beachwood High School math teacher, and Gugick’s girlfriend, Barbara Becker, were killed.
Doss is being held on a $100,000 bond and will be back in court on May 14.
