Canton men indicted for stealing 22 weapons from gun store

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Five men have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly stealing 22 guns from a gun store.
According to Department of Justice officials, the men stole the weapons from Elite Security Consultants LLC on Feb. 2, 2019.
Robert Clark Jr., 18, Marquelis Thomas, 21, Shymeik Barkley, 18, God Gibson, 18, and Jamaryon Frazier, 18, were each indicted on one count of theft of firearms from a licensed firearms dealer.
Clark, Thomas, Gibson and Frazier were also indicted on charges of conspiring to steal firearms from Stark Arms on Feb. 2, 2019.
Officials said the men parked at Stark Arms on Cleveland Avenue S.W. and tried to gain entry by throwing a heavy metal object at the window.
This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Canton Police Department and Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
