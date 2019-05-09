Canton middle school students hospitalized after classmate brings in chocolate marijuana edibles

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department’s investigation continues after four students were sent to the hospital at Lehman Middle School on Wednesday.
Police said the Canton Stark County Crime Lab tested what the students believed to be chocolate and discovered THC, a chemical found in marijuana.
The police report said the chocolates are believed to be marijuana edibles.
Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo III said officers have no reason to believe at this point in the investigation that the students who ingested the chocolates knew it contained THC.
However, Chief Angelo said the student who brought the chocolates to school is believed to have gotten them from her home and knew what they contained.
The case will be referred to the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office when completed, according to police.
