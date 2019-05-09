Cleveland garbage truck shortage leads to late and sloppy pick-ups, residents and leaders report

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland bought 30 one-arm automatic garbage trucks in 2015. It expected to get four or five years out of each. It is turning out to be less than that as the mechanical arms are breaking.
A West Side homeowner sent a picture of a can that got stuck in tree limbs as it was being lowered back down to the ground.
“They thought it might be an April Fools’ Day joke early but it actually got left in the tree lawn tree.” said another homeowner as she saw the picture. She got tired of simply reading post after post on a West Park neighborhood page so she contacted 19 News.
Picture after picture shows spilled garbage, toppled cans and worse.
“The garbage workers did not pick up a few houses worth of garbage and she left it out thinking they were gonna come back and she ended up getting a ticket the next day.” the resident said, referencing another homeowner.
Cleveland 19 has gotten a flurry of complaints in recent days about garbage collection in the city of Cleveland. Debris spilling from cans, cans left in the street and blocking driveways. City council members are hearing far more than a flurry.
“We’re getting a lot of complaints that trash isn’t being picked up or that waste collection is not being picked up till you know 7, 8 sometimes 9 at night.” explained Councilman Brian Kazy.
A 19 News source laid out the problem in simple numbers. There are 86 garbage routes in the city. Normally 68 trucks do the collections. Currently there are only 52 working trucks.
“We’re gonna lease about 10 units from a vendor for a short period. We’ll probably have these in the fleet at the end of this month.” explained Cleveland Chief of Operations Darnell Brown.
