3 Cleveland men indicted for conspiracy to distribute THC cartridges, marijuana

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three Cleveland men have been indicted in federal court for their part in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana and THC cartridges.
According to the affidavit, Frank Altieri, 25, David Bruell, 28, and James Campbell, 35, were charged following an April 11 drug bust.
Court records reveal a meeting between Altieri and Campbell at the Holiday Inn Express on Snow Road. That’s where they reportedly transferred several boxes containing THC vaping cartridges.
Following that exchange, the affidavit states that Campbell drove to a house on Elsetta Avenue on Cleveland’s West Side to deliver the cartridges.
Investigators conducted surveillance at the Elsetta Avenue home, where they observed several vehicles pull into the driveway on the day in question, including a Nissan Altima.
They witnessed the occupants of the Altima get out of the car and gather around the trunk of a Chevy Tahoe also parked in the driveway.
Police were unable to ascertain the suspect’s activities in the driveway before they exited the scene in both vehicles. A short time later, the Tahoe was found two blocks away.
A visual check of the Tahoe didn’t reveal any boxes inside. According to the affidavit, investigators believe the occupants of the Altima removed boxes from the Tahoe and placed them in the house.
A subsequent search of the Elsetta Avenue home turned up approximately 5,888 THC cartridges, a small amount of marijuana and a shot gun.
In Bruell’s bedroom, authorities found “packaging material commonly associated with drug trafficking” and two CubeSmart self storage keys. They also found Bruell personally in possession of heroin.
A warrant was secured to search the CubeSmart units, one of which is located on Miles Road in Warrensville Heights, the other on East Chestnut Street in Columbus.
The search of the units uncovered 16 pounds of suspected marijuana and nearly 2,000 suspected THC oil cartridges.
