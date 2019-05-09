Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces Asian Lantern Festival to return in June with all new lanterns

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and Cleveland Clinic Children’s have announced the Asian Lantern Festival will return for its second year—back by popular demand.
In the special event's second year, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo promises a new experience for guests with more than 40 all-new, large-scale illuminated displays featuring hundreds of individual lanterns.
Each evening of the festival guests will also enjoy a new interactive experience zone and live performances every hour on the Fifth Third Bank Stage featuring up to six acts including foot juggling, contortion, martial arts and more.
Throughout the festival, guests can shop an Asian craft market, taste a robust variety of culturally-inspired cuisine, including local favorites from partner restaurants Li Wah, King Wah, Thai Thai and more.
“We are thankful to Cleveland Clinic Children’s for their continued partnership, making it possible to once again offer this truly unique experience to the community,” said Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer Kelly Manderfield.
“The Asian Lantern Festival is returning bigger than ever with all-new displays, additional live performances and an enhanced offering of culturally-inspired cuisine.”
The festival is bringing all new lantern displays this year including a walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel, a 30-foot-tall giant panda, interactive moon swings and stepping stones and an expansive display of Chinese pagodas.
During the five-week event, which ends on July 28, it will run Thurs-Sun evenings from 6:30-10 p.m. Guests can save on tickets by purchasing them in advance online.
There is also a discount for Zoo members—$15.50 and $18.50 for non-members, or a 4-pack for $50. Advance ticket sales end at midnight the day before the event.
Tickets can be purchased same-day at the box office for $20.50 each or a 4-pack for $60. Children under 2 are admitted for free.
Last year’s Asian Lantern Festival broke U.S. and international attendance records for lighting events of its kind, with more than 150,000 guests.
