7 Cleveland students taken to hospital, school evacuated following pepper spray exposure

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Scranton Elementary School was evacuated and seven students were taken to MetroHealth hospital due to pepper spray exposure on Thursday afternoon, according to Cleveland Fire..
The students suffered coughing and throat pain.
Cleveland fire said the students are in stable condition.
School officials said a 7th grade girl admitted to spraying the pepper spray in a hallway.
The pepper spray was in a tiny plastic container the size of a chapstick.
School officials said the canister has been confiscated and the student was referred for discipline.
Cleveland firefighters ventilated the building before students were allowed to re-enter the building.
