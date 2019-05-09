Cleveland woman celebrates 100th ‘Walls of Love’ around the city

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We are celebrating a huge milestone for one of Cleveland’s own: 100 “Walls of Love” all over the city.
A Cleveland woman who set out to help the homeless is continuing on her mission.
“It’s an honor and a pleasure and, gosh, it’s such a blessing to be able to do this," said Holly Jackson.
Wednesday evening, Jackson put her 100th “Wall of Love” near East 40th Street and Superior Avenue. The items went quickly.
“The need is so great. Yesterday’s milestone had me out here crying like a baby, not only the 100th wall, but we put up our 10,000th piece since November of 2018 and I couldn’t do it without the city, without you guys. It’s just amazing. I feel so blessed," said Jackson.
Since last year, Jackson has been collecting cold weather clothing and toiletries and distributing them at various locations in the city. She started the project with her own money, and over time has garnered support from those who want to help her.
“I knew we had a lot of great people in the community here. We have a lot of people who always give back and I knew it was a great thing but I had no idea it would take off like this and I’m just speechless," she said.
Now that it’s spring, Jackson is switching over to more personal items. She said that she still needs the community’s support and is hoping that together the “Walls of Love” will continue spreading in Cleveland and beyond.
Walls of Love is planning a fundraiser Nov. 9, 2019.
Click here to donate.
Drop off items at these locations:
OR:
Cashapp: $hjackson0201
Paypal: payitforwardcleveland@gmail.com
If anyone wants to volunteer or has questions, please email payitforwardcleveland@gmail.com
