First Alert Weather Day: Scattered evening storms may produce heavy rain

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An area of low pressure nearby will move northeast into Canada tonight. This will push a cold front into our area tomorrow morning. High pressure will build into the region late Friday into Saturday. Low pressure will return to the Ohio Valley on Sunday. This feature will linger over the area through Monday.
Short Term Forecast:
Good afternoon! What a day! Wasn’t it beautiful out there earlier?! That has certainly changed for many of us, as rain has been moving through.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through during the afternoon and into the evening. If you’re out enjoying the warm temperatures, remember to head inside if you hear thunder. If you can hear thunder, you can be struck by lightning.
We are not forecasting widespread severe weather today. However, a few storms may produce heavy rain, gusty winds, thunder, and lightning.
Where thunderstorms develop, it will be wet during the evening commute. Ponding is possible.
Where thunderstorms move over the same areas repeatedly (this is called “training”), we may see minor flooding.
Temperature-wise, we will slowly fall into the low 60s by early tomorrow morning.
Much Cooler Friday:
Today’s warm weather will be a distant memory on Friday. Temperatures will be falling as the day progresses. We’ll be in the mid 50s by 3:00 PM, if not sooner.
A few showers are possible in the morning. We will dry out during the afternoon. We should actually see some clearing before sunset, making for a nice, albeit cool, evening.
Mother’s Day Weekend Outlook:
Saturday’s high: 57°
Sunday’s high: 57°
At this time, Saturday is looking dry. Shower chances return on Sunday, Mother’s Day.
