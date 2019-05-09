Florida man says ‘f*** it, I’m drunk, take me to jail’ after crashing into cop car with lawn mower

HAINES CITY, FL (Gray News) - When a Haines City police officer responded to a call at Rodriguez Fashion Convenience Store Sunday evening, he expected the trouble to be inside the store.
But then he heard a loud noise come from outside. When the officer got back to the parking lot, he saw a 68-year-old man sitting on his lawn mower with bloodshot eyes.
An arrest report reviewed by The Tampa Bay Times identified the man as Gary Anderson. Police said he struck the parked patrol unit with the lawn mower, causing only minor damage to the bumper.
The officer said Anderson confessed to hitting the car. He then reportedly said, “F*** it, I’m drunk, take me to jail.”
The officer obliged, but only after Anderson failed to complete a field sobriety test.
Police let Anderson attempt a breath test at the police department.
He failed again. Authorities said he tried to deceive the test and didn’t provide an accurate sample.
The suspect claimed officers poisoned him, so police took him to a hospital. En route, police say he berated officers with profanity and racial slurs.
When he finally managed to complete the breath test, his blood alcohol level came in at .241, which is three times over the legal limit.
If that weren’t bad enough, cocaine also showed up in his system.
Police charged Anderson with driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a DUI test with his license suspended.
Investigators learned his license had been suspended since 1978.
