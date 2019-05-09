Fugitive dining on jail food after trying to walk out on $12 tab at Ashtabula Township pizza parlor

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A wanted fugitive is now dining on jail food after refusing to pay for his meal at a local restaurant.
Christopher Foster made it clear to officers, as seen in body cam video from the Ashtabula County Sheriffs, that he had no intention of paying his $12 bill.
Deputy: “You consumed the food. Are you going to pay for it?”
Foster: “No.”
Deputy: “OK. Go ahead and turn around and put your hands behind your back. I’m going to detain you for theft of services.”
It happened Saturday night at Max’s Pizza and Grill on North Ridge East in Ashtabula Township.
A customer and an employee were able to keep Foster at the restaurant until sheriff’s deputies arrived.
Deputies would then discover that Foster was wanted on multiple warrants, one in Lake County and another from out of state.
Officers also found an altered plastic straw in his pocket. They say it is usually used to sniff powdered drugs.
Deputy: “All for a Philly cheesesteak. You probably should’ve paid for it now, right? At this point, with a warrant, with the police getting called, why wouldn’t you just pay and be done? Just pay and leave, right? Why wouldn’t you just pay for it and leave? You got no money at all, do ya?”
Foster: “No.”
Foster is currently in Ashtabula County Jail facing charges for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. His outstanding warrants were for numerous offenses including felony drug possession, failure to appear and probation violations.
