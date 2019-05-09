Garfield Heights man sentenced to life in prison for strangling wife to death

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Garfield Heights man appeared in court Thursday afternoon to learn his punishment for murdering his wife.
Monte Woodley pleaded guilty in January to murdering his wife Lavora Allen. At Thursday’s sentencing, the judge ordered Woodley to a life sentence in prison with the possibility for parole after 25 years.
During Thursday’s court appearance, several of Allen’s family members passionately addressed Woodley, including her sister and one of her children.
Investigators discovered Allen, who was 38 years old at the time of her death, in the basement of the couple’s home on Orme Road in May of 2017.
Allen was initially reported missing by family members after failing to pick her daughter up from school. Her 15-year-old child was the first person to actually discover Allen, who was half-naked, unresponsive in the basement.
According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office, Allen was strangled to death.
Police say Woodley then took Allen’s car after the murder and was on the run for several weeks before eventually being taken into custody.
Allen was the mother of five children, but two were killed in the past two decades.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.