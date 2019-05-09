GM’s $700M to create 450 new jobs in Ohio, including in Parma and Toledo

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - General Motors announced a $700 million investment that will benefit three of the automaker’s plants in the state of Ohio, including Parma, Toledo and Moraine.
The financial investment is expected to create an additional 450 jobs at the plants, but at this point, it is unclear how the investment or the jobs will be distributed among the plants.
The Parma plant, which employs about 1,100 workers, is a metal stamping and metal assembly operation.
Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter released a statement following the GM announcement:
“GM’s decision is a true testament to the Parma Metal Center’s workers, the management team and the partnership the two share. This is a major commitment that further secures the plant’s future – critical for the workers employed here and crucial for our city and Northeast Ohio. As mayor, I’m proud to serve in a General Motors town. I personally drive a GMC, and the city only buys GM vehicles. This announcement is a huge win for our city.”
The investment in the Parma plant is welcome news for the city and its small businesses, which benefit from the presence of GM.
The Parma Rollhouse Bowling Center just around the corner from the plant hosts two leagues of GM workers.
“It’s a great part of the business because the majority of those guys have been in the center and have been her for years, the families have been here and it’s something that will continue to grow as GM continues to invest in the area,” said Rollhouse General Manager Mike DeSimone.
19 News reached out to UAW local 1005 President Mike Cladwell, but he was unavailable for comment.
