It’s a parenting style that may be doing more harm than good

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We’ve heard of helicopter parents, those super overprotective parents who hover over their children and micro-manage. Now there’s a new style of parenting that may be even worse.
Earlier this year we watched the star-studded college admissions scandal unfold. Hollywood celebrities were accused and some admitted to cheating in order to get their children in elite schools. This may be an extreme case, but it’s called snowplow parenting.
These parents are willing to do everything in their power to remove any obstacles their kids may encounter, no matter what it takes. They pave the way to prevent failure or frustrations.
Does this sound like you?
Many parents will not admit being snowplow parents.
We found a Northeast Ohio couple who does.
“I can’t tell you how many times we paid for traffic tickets, for DUI’s, paid his bills, pay his bills for him just to keep him out of trouble - why did we do that?”
Tonight at 11, we go inside the world of snowplow parents and how dangerous this practice can be for you and your children.
