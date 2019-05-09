‘It’s a 2,000-pound missile’: Fairview Park police stress safe driving after string of crashes involving officers and ODOT crews

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - There was yet another close call for ODOT crews working in construction zones.
The latest accident happened on US 23 in Marion Thursday morning when a semi blew through a construction area.
Highway workers on the ground were able to get out of the way in time, and there were no serious injuries.
This is the fourth construction zone accident we’ve reported on since April. Three Northeast Ohio officers have had their police cruisers struck while working in construction zones.
That's prompting at least one department to make some changes.
“We have an inherent risk by being down there. We accept that," said Fairview Police Lt. Paul Sheppard. “First thing that we do is make sure the construction zone is plainly marked, that there’s plenty of warning that you’re coming into a construction zone. Up to a mile, two miles you know that you’re coming in a work zone.”
Driving drunk and distracted driving are two of the major risk factors that cause these unnecessary crashes.
“It’s a 2,000-pound missile. You got to figure that you’re traveling at 55, 60 mph you will not stop on a dime. You also want to keep as much distance between other vehicles in case they have to react to something."
We reached out to several other local police departments and asked what they’re doing to keep the roadways safe as vehicles zoom up and down the highway.
Some have made no changes, but strictly enforce the laws currently on the books. Others say they remind their officers to be diligent with respect to their surroundings on the Interstate due to the dangers they face.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.