Lakewood police searching for missing 76-year-old man possibly “suffering from suicidal ideations”

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - The Lakewood Police Department is asking for help in the search for a 76-year-old man that has been missing since April 30.
Police said Lawford Simpson may be suffering from “suicidal ideations.”
He is described as 5′5″ tall, 154 pounds with brown eyes.
Police said Simpson is known to frequent the Cleveland casinos and local golf courses.
Metropark police reportedly found his vehicle in a parking lot on Merwin Avenue in Cleveland.
Anyone with information that may lead to Simpson’s return is urged to call the Lakewood Police Department at (216) 521-6773.
