Marc’s security guard dragged by thief’s getaway car following tense exchange

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Customers looked on Wednesday as a Marc’s store manager and security guard tangled with a man who was trying to steal a cart filled with groceries.
The incident unfolded at the discount store located at 360 East Waterloo Road, and the suspect was able to get away following a tense exchange.
According to Akron Police, the guard was briefly dragged as the suspect jumped into a dark-colored van, which began to speed away.
The license plate started with HDM, and was being driven by a white woman.
The suspect was white, bald, 30 to 40 years old and stood around 6-feet tall. He was wearing a black Cleveland Indians hat, black t-shirts and jeans.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.
