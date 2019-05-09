Massillon police arrest man for allegedly raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl, bond set for $1 million

MASSILLON, OH (WOIO) - A man is in the Stark County Jail on a $1 million bond for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl who is now pregnant, according to court documents.
Stark County court records show 26-year-old Juan Leon-Gomez was arrested in the 1300 block of Woodland Avenue in Massillon on May 1.
Records show he was charged with rape and obstructing official business.
Leon-Gomez was booked into Stark County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond, according to court documents.
Court records show Leon-Gomez entered a plea of not guilty for obstructing official business.
Magistrate Joel Fichter ordered Leon-Gomez to not have any contact with the victim, according to court documents.
Massillon police said the victim’s mother reported her daughter was pregnant on April 29.
Court records show Leon Gomez’s arraignment is rescheduled for May 20.
