19 News investigates: Why are repeat offenders still allowed to own vicious pets?

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Are your neighbors’ pets putting your community at risk?
19 News discovered there are many animal owners who are allowed to have dogs, even after one of their pets viciously attacks someone.
We wanted to know: how can that be?
In March, Sarah Friddle clung to the side view mirror of her car as three pit bulls went at her. She was hospitalized, and is still recovering from the bites.
“A few weeks on a walker, a few weeks on a cane, and just in the last few weeks I’ve been walking on my own two feet,” she said.
Friddle was the first of five people these dogs attacked that painful day.
When an animal control officers showed up, Friddle says they seemed to recognize the animals, leaving her to wonder if these dogs had attacked before.
“The warden seemed to know right away,” she said.
A few days later, she learned the owner, Diane Yanke, had been in trouble for her dogs’ behavior before.
This case is Yanke’s fourth in the last 9 months.
Friddle said the warden told her the three dogs that attacked her in March were put down.
But you can see through Yanke’s window that she still has three big dogs inside her Archwood Avenue home.
Friddle said, “I think that something needs to happen. Something needs to change. I think it shouldn’t get to where a person is still to this day has multiple pit bulls at her house and is four criminal cases deep.”
As 19 News investigated, we discovered a dangerous trend: people often allowed to own animals even after the animals attack over and over again.
Tim Misny is a personal injury attorney. He sees cases like this all over Northeast Ohio.
“It’s like the person who has nine DWI’s. You just shake your head,” he said.
He recently settled a civil case up in Bay Village involving a German shepherd that mauled a little boy.
Shortly after officials made the family get rid of the dog involved in the attack, Misny says they got another German Shepard.
He says the city can remove pets from a home all together, and he’d like to see it happen more often.
“Having a dog is a privilege. It’s not a right,” he said.
So why don’t officials step in?
We asked the city of Akron why it didn’t take all of Yanke’s dogs away after the last attack.
In an email, a spokesperson for the city said, “Only the court has the power to ban an individual from owning other animals.”
Misny explained saying, “A dog is someone’s property, and whenever you take someone’s dog away from them you have due process.”
The city spokesperson says prosecutors plan to request that Yanke be banned from owning animals for the next 5 years as a part of her probation.
That can only happen though when and if she’s convicted in her trial scheduled for the end of this summer.
“Right, and in the interim they’re exposing people to incredible danger and risk,” Misny said.
Friddle has dogs of her own.
Thankfully, the attack didn’t change their relationship. But, she wants the attack to change the way this process works.
This she says is the first step.
“Being willing to say that this is not okay. It’s not OK for four cases later, for there to be five people who have been hurt, for her still to be allowed to own animals,” she said.
Yanke’s trial is set for Aug. 22 in Akron.
