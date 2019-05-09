Northeast Ohio Weather: Summer like day with afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Everybody will be warm today and will be around 80 degrees for a high. A strong south wind with over 30 mph gusts will prevent any lake breeze from developing. I have us dry all morning. Afternoon, however will be a different story as thunderstorms pulse up and track into our area. A strong cold front this morning is located west of Chicago and headed towards us. This front is the trigger for these storms. The severe threat isn’t that great, but we still have an ALERT DAY for heavy rain with some of these storms. This will also have a big impact on the afternoon rush. Look for things to get pretty active after 2:00 p.m. The cold front doesn’t cross our area until tomorrow morning so more showers and storms will be in the area tonight. I’m seeing another wave of widespread stuff later this evening. The team will be monitoring this closely.