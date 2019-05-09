Northern Ohio residents try to make light of flooded conditions along Lake Erie’s shoreline

PORT CLINTON, OH (WOIO) - It’s a devastating situation along the shoreline, but some residents in Port Clinton are trying to make the most of flooding along the lakeshore.
Significant flooding has been taking place on Lake Erie’s shoreline over the past few days.
Streets and businesses in Port Clinton experienced high-standing water, making transportation around downtown difficult. People have apparently been getting around town by boat, float, or stand-up paddleboard.
The National Weather Service says the flooding in the area is due to the record-high lake levels and gusty winds pushing that water on shore.
Conditions could get worse with periods of rain on Thursday. [19 First Alert Forecast]
