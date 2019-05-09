Northern Ohio residents try to make light of flooded conditions along Lake Erie’s shoreline

Northern Ohio residents try to make light of flooded conditions along Lake Erie’s shoreline
(Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | May 9, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 4:07 PM

PORT CLINTON, OH (WOIO) - It’s a devastating situation along the shoreline, but some residents in Port Clinton are trying to make the most of flooding along the lakeshore.

Significant flooding has been taking place on Lake Erie’s shoreline over the past few days.

Streets and businesses in Port Clinton experienced high-standing water, making transportation around downtown difficult. People have apparently been getting around town by boat, float, or stand-up paddleboard.

The National Weather Service says the flooding in the area is due to the record-high lake levels and gusty winds pushing that water on shore.

Significant lakeshore flooding and erosion along the western basin of Lake Erie this evening. Highest levels will occur...

Posted by US National Weather Service Cleveland OH on Wednesday, May 8, 2019

Conditions could get worse with periods of rain on Thursday. [19 First Alert Forecast]

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.