OH Attorney General files suit against Medina car dealership over title disputes

MEDINA, OH (WOIO) - This week Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced a consumer protection lawsuit against a used car dealership accused of failing to deliver vehicle titles to customers.
Carite Medina may be a thing of the past, but past bad business practices at the now defunct dealership located at 2700 Medina Rd. are coming back to haunt its former owner, Thomas Ciatti Sr.
Ciatti and Carite stand accused of violating the state’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Certificate of Motor Vehicle Title Act.
“A car buyer can expect one of two things after driving off a sales lot: a title or a refund,” Yost said.
“When a buyer doesn’t get either, the dealership that sold the car can expect a lawsuit.”
According to Yost, nine complaints were filed against the dealership by consumers who alleged they were never provided titles for purchased vehicles.
Ciatti took action to resolve some of the complaints, but reportedly claimed he lacked the money needed to resolve all of them.
Yost’s Consumer Protection Section paid Ciatti’s customers a total of $13,462 from the Title Defect Recision Fund, a program that helps used car buyers resolve title problems.
The lawsuit filed in the Medina County Common Pleas Court seeks reimbursement from Ciatti and an order preventing him from holding a dealer or salesperson license until he repays the fund and complies with Ohio’s consumer protection laws.
Consumers who suspect an unfair or deceptive sales practice should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office online or at 1-800-282-0515.
