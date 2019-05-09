Police chief: Driver who slammed into Sandusky bus shelter blames crash on spider in car (photos)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The driver who crashed off road and slammed into a bus bay in Sandusky claims a spider is to blame for the violent wreck.
Officers from the Sandusky Police Department responded to the crash on Tiffin Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the accident report, the 21-year-old driver of the Cadillac hit the curb and took out the bus shelter on the side of the road before eventually coming to a stop back in the roadway.
The police chief in Sandusky confirmed that the driver said there was a spider in his car, which allegedly led to the crash.
Following the crash, the driver transported to an area hospital for an evaluation to his injuries and was cited for failure to control his vehicle.
