2 police cruisers struck near E. 99th & St. Clair, driver in custody

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Two police cruisers were struck near the intersection of E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
Police and EMS arrived a short time later to investigate reports of an erratic driver in the area.
A nearby neighbor told 19 News that gunshots were heard in the area around the time of the accident, but the gunfire did not come from the suspect.
The police union president confirmed the gunshots heard were discharged from the firearm of a police officer.
Thankfully, no officers were hurt in the pursuit and at least one suspect was apprehended without further incident.
The male driver of the car who struck the cruisers was taken into custody and transported from the scene via EMS.
Authorities remain at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area until further notice.
