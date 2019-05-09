Possible ‘gustnado,' storm damage caught on camera in Mississippi

VIDEO: Possible gustnado caught on camera in Lamar County
By Jayson Burnett and Chris Thies | May 9, 2019 at 5:53 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 6:24 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The threat for severe weather is now over in the Pine Belt with heavy rain continuing throughout the evening and overnight.

But imagine walking out of the store and seeing this.

A WDAM viewer captured video of a possible ‘gustnado.’ The video of the strong whirlwind was taken off Highway 98 in Front of Smith’s Motor Company in Lamar County.

Possible gustnado in Lamar County

CHECK THIS OUT: A WDAM viewer captured this video of a possible gustnado near Highway 98 in Lamar County.

Posted by WDAM TV on Thursday, May 9, 2019

A tree fell on a Hattiesburg home during Thursday’s storms.

No one was hurt when the incident happened, and homeowners said they believe the tree was stuck by lighting.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.