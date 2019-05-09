Possible ‘gustnado,' storm damage caught on camera in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The threat for severe weather is now over in the Pine Belt with heavy rain continuing throughout the evening and overnight.
But imagine walking out of the store and seeing this.
A WDAM viewer captured video of a possible ‘gustnado.’ The video of the strong whirlwind was taken off Highway 98 in Front of Smith’s Motor Company in Lamar County.
A tree fell on a Hattiesburg home during Thursday’s storms.
No one was hurt when the incident happened, and homeowners said they believe the tree was stuck by lighting.
