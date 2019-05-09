Shaker Heights teen named U.S. Presidential Scholar

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - There are only 161 seniors selected annually as U.S. Presidential Scholars, among the nation’s highest academic honors for high school students, and one of them is right here in Shaker Heights.
Hathaway Brown School senior Yasmine Zein is one of two students chosen from Ohio this year to be singled out for their outstanding academic achievement.
An enthusiastic and devoted student, Zein is a 2019 inductee into the Cum Laude Society who speaks five different languages—French, Spanish, Italian and Arabic, in addition to English.
Zein also won honorable mention in Scholastic’s Art and Writing Awards for her essay, “Immigration: Who Do We Let In.” She wrote her senior thesis on the economics of language education and immigration.
Zein will be honored through the National Recognition Program and will be a guest of the U.S. Department of Education at a ceremony next month in D.C.
In the nation’s capital, she will be given the opportunity to meet with government officials and educators, be greeted by President Donald Trump and receive a Presidential Scholar Medallions.
Yasmine Zein will be attending Princeton University in the fall.
