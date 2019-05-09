Special needs students in Cleveland and Canton finally meet after school year as pen pals

They might just have the handshake of the year.

Special needs students in Cleveland and Canton finally meet after school year as pen pals
By Randy Buffington | May 9, 2019 at 3:43 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 3:43 PM

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - Special needs students at Canton McKinley High School and Garrett Morgan Cleveland School of Science shared a moment that will last a long time.

The two sides spent the entire school year pen paling via email and were able to meet for the first time at Strike Zone Bowling Lanes in Canton.

The classes of about 20 met for the first time this week. (Source: WOIO)
The classes of about 20 met for the first time this week. (Source: WOIO)

The plan was orchestrated by Rory Mamone of Canton McKinley High School.

“The kids really got into it, and it was really successful. We asked if they could meet, and we were able to make it happen.”
Rory Mamone, teacher

The students who ranged from 14-18 years old spent 2-3 days out the week emailing their new friends.

Patrick Carter (Source: WOIO)
Patrick Carter (Source: WOIO)

They talked about everything from school, to their favorite video games and films.

Nigel Moch, 17, was quick to shout out Transformers as his favorite movie franchise.

He chatted next to Patrick Carter, a newfound friend he spent the year messaging from class.

“It’s awesome,” Mamone said, “I’ve heard a couple of my kids say - can we email over the summer, can we talk this summer.”

So hopefully the communication doesn’t stop here.

Classes will end for the students by June, but at least they’ll have a head start on meeting friends this summer.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.