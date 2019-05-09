Sunny Side Up: RI school serving jelly sandwiches to students who can’t pay for lunch

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Wake Up Cleveland’s Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.
On Wednesday’s edition of “Sunny Side Up," Neeha and Julian will be discussing a Rhode Island school district making news for a controversial new policy regarding school lunches.
The Warwick Public School District announced this week it would serve sunflower butter and jelly sandwiches to students who can’t pay for lunch until their debts are paid off.
That brings us to the QOTD: Is the district right to take such a step?
