Three indicted for narcotics trafficking in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Three people were indicted for on drug conspiracy charges that involved thousands of THC cartridges used with vaping devices.
Frank Altieri, 25, of Brooklyn, Florida; and David Bruell, 28, of Pepper Pike, Ohio, and James Campbell, 35, of Boynton Beach, Florida, were indicted in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute THC.
Each were charged with intent to distribute tetrahydrocannabinol.
Prosecutors are seeking to forfeit nearly $1.5 million seized during the investigation.
According to a prepared statement from the Department of Justice, Campbell came to Cleveland to engage in narcotics trafficking, and met with Altieri on April 11 at a Holiday Inn Express, where they transferred numerous boxes containing THC cartridges.
Campbell then drove to a house on Elsetta Avenue in Cleveland, where he understood the boxes of THC cartridges would be removed and picked up.
A subsequent search of the home on Elsetta resulted in the recovery of approximately 5,888 THC cartridges, according to court documents.
A search of Bruell’s residence on Brandywood Drive in Pepper Pike resulted in the recovery of additional THC cartridges and cash.
The Department of Justice reported a search of Bruell’s CubeSmart rental units in Columbus and Warrensville Heights resulted in the recovery of marijuana and at least 1,700 THC cartridges, according to court documents.
This case was investigated by the Cleveland OCDETF Strike Force, including representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cleveland HIDTA, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department, Medina County Sheriff’s Office, Montville Township Police Department and the Northern Ohio Law Enforcement Task Force. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Margaret Sweeney.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.