WATCH: Homeowner exchanges gunfire with intruders in Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, KY (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky sheriff’s office released video of a home invasion where the homeowner and one of the intruders exchanged gunfire.
Both men were wounded.
Warren County deputies responded to the home Wednesday night after receiving a call about shots being fired. When they arrived, they found the homeowner had a gunshot wound to his right hand. He was transported to Jewish Hospital in Louisville for treatment.
The wounded suspect was also taken the hospital.
Investigators reviewed home security video showing the moment someone kicked the door in, and four intruders entered the home. You can see gunfire being exchanged when the lead intruder enters the doorway where the victim was.
The other intruders ran from the scene. If caught, they will face charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary, authorities said.
