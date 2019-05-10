After 50 years Cleveland’s Hessler Street Fair committee announce a hiatus

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland area tradition that started 50 years ago is calling it quits - for now.
The committee announced in a Facebook post that the festival will officially go on hiatus.
Hessler was the first Landmark District in the City of Cleveland and organizers stated they had concerns the brick street was no longer conducive to the large amount of foot traffic.
The fair, which will celebrate its 50th Anniversary will be held this year on June 1 and 2.
Costs, safety, traffic concerns and the availability of volunteers were all listed in the prepared statement as reasons for putting the festival on hold.
Reaction on social media was nostalgic.
“Oh my terrible news, my favorite festival...Also have recommended to so many...Bummer...!” one social media commentator wrote.
“This breaks my heart,” another commentator wrote.
According to the official Hessler Street Fair webpage the fair started in the 1960s to raise money for housing renovation and to enhance the “social and architectural value of Hessler Road.”
The fair started as a block party and became a street festival in 1969. At that time, University Circle Inc., an organization dedicated to the cultural and educational institutions wanted to bulldoze the homes to make room for student dorms and parking lots.
Soon, the Neighborhood Association, funded by the street fairs, worked to get Hessler Road dedicated as a Landmark District.
The fair was put on hold in 1984, but came back in 1995 to help raise money for the Neighborhood Association.
The Hessler Fair is a free event that welcomes thousands annually.
The fair features arts, crafts, food and music.
