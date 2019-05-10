After 50 years Cleveland’s Hessler Street Fair committee announce a hiatus

View this post on Instagram

Follow the yellow brick road Follow the yellow brick road Follow, follow, follow, follow Follow the yellow brick road Follow the rainbow over the stream Follow the fellow who follows a dream 💛🌀🌈 💛⭐️🍄 Get this in your books. A month and half away today. #hesslerstreetfair #hessleroad #festivalseason #50 #peaceandlove ⭐️#cleveland #inthecle #uptowncle #musicfestival #carlosjones #summertime #artfestival #artfest #cle #clevelandohio #deborahdonaldsondesign