Artist carves Progressive Field drawing out of Cleveland Indians’ player names, all 1,875 of them
Progressive Field (Source: Art of Words)
By Randy Buffington | May 10, 2019 at 11:23 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 11:54 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dan Duffy of Art of Words paid homage to the Cleveland Indians with a very unique work of art.

The piece is a drawing of Progressive Field in which he used the names of every Cleveland Indian to wear the uniform.

Duffy used 1,875 players’ names dating back to the year 1901.

The artwork is an ode to the ballparks’s 25th anniversary and an early celebration for the city’s hosting duties for MLB All Star festivities.

“It was a time consuming look. But after 10 years of doing this its go big or go home.”
Dan Duffy

Duffy definitely went big; the entire portrait took between 120-150 hours to create.

The artist is a Philadelphia native, but couldn’t help but admire the Cleveland franchise.

“Cleveland has a rich baseball history, and I wanted to celebrate one of the great baseball cities in America as well as one of the true die hard fan bases," Duffy said.

He will be in attendance for the MLB Fanfest, selling prints of his work during All Star in July.

Here are a few more pieces, that highlight his talents:

This LeBron James piece includes the date, score and opponent of every game from the Cavs’ 2016 championship season.

LeBron James (Source: Art of Words)
This Jerry Garcia portrait was written with 3 different Grateful Dead songs.

Jerry Garcia (Source: Art of Words)
