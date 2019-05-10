Child and firefighter injured in Akron house fire

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -A young child and an Akron firefighter were hurt in a house fire Thursday evening.
According to Akron fire public information officer Serjie Lash, firefighters were called to the corner of Laffer and Iroquois Avenues just after 7 pm.
The injured child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition, a firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
