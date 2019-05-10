Child and firefighter injured in Akron house fire

Child and firefighter injured in Akron house fire
GF Default - 1 dead as Akron police investigate 2 overnight shootings
By Brian Koster | May 9, 2019 at 9:59 PM EDT - Updated May 9 at 9:59 PM

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -A young child and an Akron firefighter were hurt in a house fire Thursday evening.

According to Akron fire public information officer Serjie Lash, firefighters were called to the corner of Laffer and Iroquois Avenues just after 7 pm.

The injured child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital in an unknown condition, a firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.