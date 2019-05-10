Cleveland hotels fight back against human trafficking

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Sadly, Ohio is ranked as one of the highest sex trafficking states in the country.
Many lives have been torn apart by the world of prostitution at the hands of abusers.
The Friday staff at Aloft hotel in downtown Cleveland undergone a workshop showing every worker what signs to look for when it comes to human trafficking.
Examples include, one person reserving multiple rooms at a time or a guest checking in with minors during school hours.
Although these characteristics don’t necessarily mean there’s trafficking taking place, the Cuyahoga Regional Human Trafficking Task Force believes any little tip can help rid the area of these crimes.
The hotel workers being able to directly call and leave tips with officials can hopefully lead to an arrest.
“We just want to educate the public workers in the industry and empower them to say it is okay to contact law enforcement or reach out to other sources to help people.
A lot of times human trafficking victims just need someone to reach out to them and say, “are you okay.”
"This my give them the opportunity to step away from that lifestyle and provide an opportunity for them,” said Human Trafficking Task Force Director, Jim Mackey.
Aloft is only the first downtown Cleveland hotel to undergo this training.
Other hotels in the area will be following suit.
