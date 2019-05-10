LIVE: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo introduces newest giraffe calf to the herd

Baby Giraffe at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on April 24, 2019. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (KYLE LANZER)
By Randy Buffington | May 10, 2019 at 9:40 AM EDT - Updated May 10 at 10:00 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will welcome a new giraffe to the herd Friday morning.

The Masai calf and his mother Jada will join the rest of the group in the outdoor habitat today at 10 a.m.

Watch the live stream below:

Today marks the calf’s first time with the herd since his birth on April 15.

He was born weighing 101 pounds, standing about six feet tall.

Nearly one month later, the calf has gained 20 pounds.

He doesn’t have a name as of yet, but the Zoo will ask for help from the public in naming the calf in the next few weeks.

